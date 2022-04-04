National Asset Management Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

