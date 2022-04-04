National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average of $210.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.83.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

