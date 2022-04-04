National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.96 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

