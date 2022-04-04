National Bank Financial Raises Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MYAGF stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

