National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.
Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $80.85.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.