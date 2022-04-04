National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $80.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

