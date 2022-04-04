National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 180,477 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 210,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $61.34.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

