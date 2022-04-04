National Bank of Canada FI Invests $318,000 in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.74.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

