National Bank of Canada FI Invests $366,000 in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 83,832 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EDD opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

