National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $408,000 Investment in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

AVXL stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $962.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.