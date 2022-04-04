National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,289.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

