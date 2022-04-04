National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 2,161 iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $202.92 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $204.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average is $193.23.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

