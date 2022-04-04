National Bank of Canada FI Takes $359,000 Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $45.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

