National Bank of Canada FI Takes $382,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

