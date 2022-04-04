National Bankshares Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$75.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.09.

Shares of DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$52.22 and a 12-month high of C$73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

