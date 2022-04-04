National Bankshares Upgrades Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) to “Buy”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XBC. Cormark cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

XBC stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.71.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

