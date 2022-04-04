National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,058.83 ($13.87).

NG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.62) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,163 ($15.23) on Monday. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 863.36 ($11.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,179.60 ($15.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,030.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston bought 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($13.98) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($25,689.63). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,534.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

