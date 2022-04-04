Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Natuzzi stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.01. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 16.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

