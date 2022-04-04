NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. 861,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. NCR has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after purchasing an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NCR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

