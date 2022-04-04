NCR (NYSE:NCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

