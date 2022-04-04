Needham & Company LLC Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $27.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.