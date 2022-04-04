Needham & Company LLC Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $27.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
