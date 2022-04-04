NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:NPTN remained flat at $$15.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,460. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $808.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.86.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 92,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

