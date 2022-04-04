Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NVCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,392. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

