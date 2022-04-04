Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NVCN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
NVCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,392. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
