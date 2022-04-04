Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $4.27 on Friday. Nephros has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

