NerveNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $9.09 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $218,962.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Get NerveNetwork alerts:

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

