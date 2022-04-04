Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $131.42 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $112.19 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

