NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will announce $18.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.90 million and the lowest is $17.83 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $83.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NETSTREIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 177,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

