New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of CorVel worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CorVel by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CorVel by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CorVel by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,092. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRVL opened at $173.87 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

