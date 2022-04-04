New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of FN stock opened at $107.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

