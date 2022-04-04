New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,165 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 189,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.