New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 629,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.