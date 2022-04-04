New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Blucora worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127,601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blucora by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Blucora by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Blucora during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $19.67 on Monday. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $945.73 million, a PE ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

