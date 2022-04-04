New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,142 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $61,000.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $22.84 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

