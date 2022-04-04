New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,238 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $768.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

