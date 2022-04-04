Newbury Investors Llc Acquires 315,408 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NAVI traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 399.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

