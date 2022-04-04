News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NWSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 19,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that News will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of News by 434.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 72,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in News by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

