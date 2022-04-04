NEXT (NEXT) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (NEXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, NEXT has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $613,204.43 and $817.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00268650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001482 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

