NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,499 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after buying an additional 779,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 181,572 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,064,000 after buying an additional 155,092 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,188.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 100,766 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.56. 381,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $63.59 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Several research firms have commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

