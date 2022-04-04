NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 2,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $295.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 335,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

