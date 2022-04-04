NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

NICE traded up $7.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.17. 7,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,369. NICE has a 1 year low of $199.32 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.66.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in NICE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in NICE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NICE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in NICE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

