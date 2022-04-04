NiSource (NYSE:NI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NiSource expects to invest $40 billion in the long-term infrastructure modernization program. The planned spending will further enhance the reliability of natural gas and electric operations, and aid the company to provide reliable services to customers. NiSource continues to increase clean power assets. Nearly 75% of its investment is recovered within 18 months through rate hikes, which provides the company with funds to carry on infrastructure upgrades. NiSource also gains from efficient cost management over the long term. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the utility is exposed to variable demand for gas associated with volatility in weather patterns. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages, thus, impacting its revenues and margins.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NiSource by 50.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,115,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in NiSource by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

