NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $452,000 Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 38.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 695,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after buying an additional 545,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after buying an additional 1,150,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 899,111 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

