NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Shares of KD opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.