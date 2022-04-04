NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $157,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $48.39 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

