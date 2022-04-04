Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.81.
NYSE NOAH traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,144. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58. Noah has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $49.88.
Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.
