Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.81.

NYSE NOAH traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,144. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58. Noah has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $49.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 28.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 24.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

