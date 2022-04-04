Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.17

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 630950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 16.28. The firm has a market cap of C$22.01 million and a PE ratio of 4.08.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
