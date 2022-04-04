Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

NWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE NWN opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,019,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after buying an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

