Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $48.88. 5,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

