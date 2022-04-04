NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NUVA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.41. 697,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,059. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $354,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

