NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NVE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NVEC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.89. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,217. The stock has a market cap of $265.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.12. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 52.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. NVE’s payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 55.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NVE by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NVE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVE by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in NVE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

