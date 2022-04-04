Oddz Hits 24-Hour Volume of $347,317.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $347,317.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.48 or 0.07517728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,648.26 or 0.99897757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

